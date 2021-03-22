Sputnik Light vaccine to enter civil circulation in April-May

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine may enter civil circulation in April or May, Alexei Repik, R-Farm chairman of the board of directors, said on Monday.

"We hope that the vaccine [Sputnik Light] will be in civil circulation already in April-May," he said at an online government meeting on vaccination matters.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier in the day that Sputnik Light clinical tests had been completed and all necessary documents were ready for the vaccine registration.

Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V, the world’ first certified coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Center. It consists of only one (first) component, and respectively, it requires only one shot instead of two.