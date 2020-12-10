Vaccination in Russia to continue over winter holidays

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Inoculation against the coronavirus infection in Russian regions should not stop during the winter holidays, the statement by the secretariat of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova after a meeting of the committee of the national project on healthcare said.
"Since the vaccine consists of two doses, the regions should pay particular attention to the inoculation planning so that it won’t be suspended during the winter holidays," the statement said.
It is noted that all Russian regions reported their readiness for the inoculation against the coronavirus, the vaccination will begin in all regions by the end of the week.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to begin a large-scale inoculation against the coronavirus of medics and teachers in all regions this week.