Vaccination in Russia to continue over winter holidays

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Inoculation against the coronavirus infection in Russian regions should not stop during the winter holidays, the statement by the secretariat of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova after a meeting of the committee of the national project on healthcare said.

"Since the vaccine consists of two doses, the regions should pay particular attention to the inoculation planning so that it won’t be suspended during the winter holidays," the statement said.