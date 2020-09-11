Ukraine Security Service demands to delete more Russian media apps from Ukraine’s AppStore

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia's NTV channel has received a notice from Apple with the demand by the Security Service of Ukraine to delete the TV channel’s app from the Ukrainian App Store, the channel informed on its Telegram channel.

"The Security Service of Ukraine demanded that NTV apps be deleted from the Ukrainian App Store… All this is taking place within the campaign against Russian media and social networks in Ukraine - it begun back during the rule of [former President of Ukraine] Pyotr Poroshenko and it continues under [current President of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky," the message informs, adding that so far, the app is working. The NTV press service has also confirmed to TASS that it has received this message.

The Rossiya Segodnya news agency informed on its Telegram channel that "mobile apps RIA Novosti, Sputnik and other brands of the agency will be deleted from the Ukrainian segment of the App Store."

Earlier on Friday, the press service of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company informed TASS that Apple had deleted four Russian media apps ("Rossiya-1", "Rossiya. Television and Radio", "Vesti FM" and "Vesti.ru") from Ukraine’s App Store after a request from the Security Service of Ukraine. The Russian Union of Journalists has condemned the deletion of four Russian media apps from Ukraine’s App Store, deeming it an act of censorship.

Russian social networks VK and Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.ru, Yandex and Yandex.Ukraine companies are banned in Ukraine, along with several Russian TV channels (STS Media, Spas TV, TV3 and Mir), the Komsomolskaya Pravda publishing house and several radio stations, the majority of which are active in Crimea.