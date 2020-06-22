Victory Parade is celebration for people, not show of militarism — commander

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s Victory Parade is not a manifestation of Russian militarism, but a celebration for the people, commander of Russia’s ground forces, General Oleg Salyukov said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.
"There is no militarism at all. Even though it is indeed a show of capabilities, morale, it is perfect poise, it is a celebration for the people, primarily for veterans, if we speak about May 9 [Russia’s Victory Day — TASS]. I think that parades are necessary, I also say this as the commander [of the Parade]," Salyukov noted.
The general recommended that sceptics at least once speak to those who attended parade rehearsals or the parade itself. "In the last few years, we’ve seen a trend that many people ask us to help them to attend rehearsals to have a look at the final run-through or the night ones," he said, noting that the stands are full when they take place.
Salyukov also shared his observations that in the last few years many ordinary people, especially young people, approach parade participants during rehearsals to take pictures with them.