About half of Moscow coronavirus patients are people under 45

"Almost 46% of new cases are people between 18 and 45, while 33% are aged between 46 and 65, and 15% are aged above 80. Only 6% are people above 80, while children make another 6%," the message says.

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Almost 46% out of 595 confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow were diagnosed in people under 45, Moscow coronavirus prevention operational headquarters announced Thursday.

The headquarters clarified that all patients and people who contacted them closely remain under medical supervision. Overall, the case count in Moscow increased by 595, bringing this number to 2,475.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide.