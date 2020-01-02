About 15 mln people attend Journey to Christmas festival in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Almost 15 million people have attended the Journey to Christmas festival in Moscow since it kicked off on December 13, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told reporters on Thursday.

"Celebrations in Moscow continue. As many as 15 million people have attended the Journey to Christmas [festival]. That’s a record number for the festival," he said.

The organizing committee of the Moscow Seasons festive events earlier said that the Journey to Christmas was Europe’s largest winter festival and the most popular Moscow Seasons’ event. Last year, a record 18.6 million guests attended the venues of the festival located in downtown Moscow, in the city’s districts and parks. This time, it is being held from December 13, 2019, to January 12, 2020.