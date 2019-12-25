Debts delaying departure: About 3.4 mln debtors banned from leaving Russia before New Year

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Around 3.4 million Russians are temporarily restricted from going abroad ahead of the New Year due to their unpaid debts, the press service of the Federal Bailiffs Service reported answering a TASS question.

"As of December 1st, 3.4 million injunctions for temporarily restricting a debtor’s departure from the Russian Federation are in effect," the Federal Bailiffs Service said.

Out of them, 528,000 Russians are delinquent on alimony payments.

In total, over the past 11 months of this year, bailiffs issued almost 7.2 million injunctions on temporary restricting the departure of debtors from Russia, including 980,000 alimony debtors. The largest amount of such decrees was made in the most populated regions of the country, the Federal Bailiffs Service noted.