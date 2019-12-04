Church against intrusion into family life: Patriarch in comments on domestic violence bill

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church is strongly against any domestic violence, but it is equally against intrusion into family life from outside, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said at a sermon on Wednesday.

"Bills on preventing the so-called domestic abuse, domestic violence are being considered by the State Duma at the moment," the patriarch said. "Of course, no violence should be allowed in families, but there is also something dangerous in the tendencies that are now taking shape, including in legislatively, when under the pretext of fighting family disadvantages, certain people are trying to legitimize meddling in the family life by external forces, public or state organizations or some volunteers who are supposedly meant to help resolve family problems," he said.

According to Patriarch Kirill, much caution is required in this intrusion into the family life. "That is why, being categorically against any family abuse, and seeing it as a big sin and a crime, we have to raise our voice to protect the family space against any intrusion from outside, under whatever pretexts," the patriarch stressed.