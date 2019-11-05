Russian soldiers don historic uniforms and march through Moscow's Red Square

Russian soldiers dressed in World War II uniforms rehearsed in Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the historical 1941 parade. The legendary parade in 1941 lasted for around an hour and was attended by 28,500 soldiers and militia fighters. Many of them went to the frontline to defend Moscow from the advancing Nazis straight from Red Square.
Russian soldiers dressed in World War II uniforms rehearsed in Moscow's Red Square to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the historical 1941 parade
Dress rehearsal of historic, morale-boosting 1941 military parade was held on Moscow's Red Square© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
The legendary parade in 1941 lasted for around an hour and was attended by 28,500 soldiers and militia fighters© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Nov. 7 1941 military parade had an enormous influence on the course of the war, because this event contributed to an upsurge in morale throughout the whole country© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Participants of the march commemorating the legendary military parade of November 7, 1941 on Red Square, Moscow© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Russian soldiers in historical uniforms taking part in the rehearsal of the Nov. 7 parade on Moscow's Red Square© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russian soldiers in historical uniforms© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A man dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniform© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
