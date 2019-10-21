TASS to present huge photo exhibition at Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. TASS will showcase an exhibition of over 170 historic and present-day photos during the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum scheduled to take place in Sochi on October 23-24, the news agency’s Corporate Communications Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Photos related to African countries that are participating in the summit make up the bulk of the exhibition. The photos cover economic, social, cultural and athletic aspects of life. There are landscapes with deserts and palm trees, pictures of the local wildlife, portraits of African people wearing traditional national garb and modern urban images," the statement says, adding that some of the photos would be put on display for the first time.

Among the snapshots to be on display, will be a pictorial chronicle of the construction of Egypt’s Aswan Dam, the activities of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute’s branch in the Republic of the Congo, and Olympic Champion Oleg Grigoryev training boxers from Chad’s national team. One of the exhibition’s segments is dedicated to meetings between the leaders of Russia and African countries that took place over the years.