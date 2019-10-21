TASS to present huge photo exhibition at Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. TASS will showcase an exhibition of over 170 historic and present-day photos during the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum scheduled to take place in Sochi on October 23-24, the news agency’s Corporate Communications Department said in a statement on Monday.
"Photos related to African countries that are participating in the summit make up the bulk of the exhibition. The photos cover economic, social, cultural and athletic aspects of life. There are landscapes with deserts and palm trees, pictures of the local wildlife, portraits of African people wearing traditional national garb and modern urban images," the statement says, adding that some of the photos would be put on display for the first time.
Among the snapshots to be on display, will be a pictorial chronicle of the construction of Egypt’s Aswan Dam, the activities of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute’s branch in the Republic of the Congo, and Olympic Champion Oleg Grigoryev training boxers from Chad’s national team. One of the exhibition’s segments is dedicated to meetings between the leaders of Russia and African countries that took place over the years.
The present-day photos of Russia include landscapes from various regions of the country, stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Far East, as well as pictures of architectural monuments and impressive views of Moscow and St. Petersburg.
The exhibition contains more than 170 works by TASS photo correspondents, including renowned masters of photography such as Viktor Budan, Valery Gende-Rote, Vasily Yegorov, Vladimir Musaelyan, Sergei Kulik and Valentin Cheredintsev, as well as photo reporters who presently work in the agency. The exhibition is located at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.
TASS is the official photohost agency of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, which is the biggest event in the history of Russian-African relations. The forum will take place at Sochi’s Sirius Park of Science and Art. Plans are in store for it to become a regular event that will facilitate business dialogue between Russia and African countries. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation together with Russian Export Center and Afreximbank.