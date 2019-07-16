Crimean museums’ lawyers welcome interim judgement on Scythian gold

THE HAGUE, July 16./TASS/. The Crimean museums’ lawyers are satisfied with the interim judgement of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the Scythian gold case, lawyer Marielle Koppenol-Laforce, representing the interests of cultural institutions, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We believe this to be a good and rightful decision," she noted. "We are also confident that the outcome on Ukrainian law will be positive for the Crimean Museums, as the Crimean Museums have the strongest property rights to the objects," the lawyer added.

The court ruled that the Dutch laws are not applicable to the case. "The Amsterdam Court in first instance had ruled that the Crimean treasures are to be handed over to the Ukrainian State pursuant to the Dutch Heritage Act. The Court of Appeal has now ruled otherwise: neither the UNESCO Convention, nor the parliamentary history of the Dutch Heritage Act, nor the EU Directive 2014/60/EU, nor the UNIDROIT Convention on Stolen or Illegally Exported Cultural Objects imply a construction of the Dutch Heritage Act that leads to its applicability in this case," the court said in a statement.

"A final judgment may be expected in six to nine months’ time," the Court pointed out.