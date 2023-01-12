Russia’s cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev to begin training in US in several days’ time

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev is undergoing practical instruction in the United States for the upcoming flight to the International Space Station (ISS). It is expected that hands-on training on the simulator of the US segment of the ISS will begin in a few days, the state corporation Roscosmos said in a news release on Thursday.

"Andrey Fedyaev and his crewmates - NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren ‘Woody’ Hoburg, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi - are undergoing practical instruction for various stages of the flight. It is planned that in a few days the crew of the Crew-6 mission will go to Houston (Texas) for a month of hands-on training on the ISS US segment simulator at NASA’s Johnson Space Center," Roscosmos said.

Fedyaev and his colleagues in the cross-flights program will travel to the ISS on the US crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon on the Crew-6 mission in mid-February.