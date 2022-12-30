First launch from Baikonur in 2023 scheduled for February

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos plans to hold its first space launch of year 2023 from the Baikonur facililty in Kazakhstan in February, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Baikonur launch campaign of Roscosmos will begin in February," the press service said.

The first spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur next year will be the Elektro-L weather satellite.

Also, a launch to the International Space Station (ISS) will be held from Baikonur later that month.

Russia held 22 successful space launches in 2022, from space facilities in Baikonur (Kazakhstan), Vostochny (Russia’ Far East), Plesetsk (northwest Russia) and Kourou (French Guiana). Roscosmos is currently on a record-long zero accident period, with 98 space launches in a row proceeding without a hitch.