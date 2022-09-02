Russian cosmonauts extend GStM-2 boom from Zarya to Poisk module of ISS

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, September 3. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev extended the GStM-2 boom from the Zarya module to the Poisk module of the International Space Station (ISS) during their recent spacewalk, according to a live broadcast.

Artemyev and Matveyev began their spacewalk at 16:27 Moscow time on Friday and completed it about seven and a half hours later, at around midnight.

Their extravehicular activities included installing a payload adapter on the Nauka module, adjusting the Torque Rigidizing Mechanism (TRM) on KR-1 effector of the ERA robotic arm and testing ERA controls using the EMMI panel.