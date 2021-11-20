Russia doesn’t lag behind in military space field - Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia does not lag behind in terms of military space, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live on Saturday.

"We are definitely not lagging behind anyone in terms of military space," Rogozin said.

The Roscosmos chief pointed out that apart from civilian products, the Russian space corporation develops the material basis for the Strategic Missile Forces and the nuclear submarine fleet.

Rogozin added that Russia is concerned that US military reconnaissance satellites had been operating very intensively in recent decades.