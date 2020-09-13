Specialists decide not to adjust ISS orbit due to US satellite - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday its specialists have decided not to adjust the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) because of a US former military satellite BRICSat-2.

"On the basis of data analysis, the ISS mission control specialists have taken a decision not to conduct the avoidance maneuver," Roscosmos said.

According to Roscosmos, the Automated Warning System on Hazardous Situations in Outer Space, or ASPOS OKP, indicates that the former US military satellite BRICSat-2 poses no threat to the International Space Station.

According to Roscosmos, the Russian side has repeatedly warned about the threat posed by low-orbit satellite groupings and "suggests special regulations be worked out."

The experimental communications satellite BRICSat-2 was put into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in 2019. The satellite’s operator was the US Navy.

Roscosmos said on Saturday the ISS’ could be adjusted in a timespan from 00:00 to 01:00 Moscow time on September 14 because of the BRICSat-2 satellite.