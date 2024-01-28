One civilian killed, another one wounded in Novaya Kakhovka in Ukraine’ shelling attack

GENIICHESK, January 28. /TASS/. One person was killed and one more was wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the region’s governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Mortar and artillery fire was conducted at the entire city from the right bank. Civilians in various parts of Novaya Kakhovka were hurt. Regrettably, one man was killed and another civilians was wounded and is now receiving medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, Novaya Kakhovka has been shelled by Ukrainian troops for the second day in the row. A woman was wounded in a drone attack on January 27.