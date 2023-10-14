Russian forces carry out airstrikes on Ukrainian command posts in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-34 fighters carried out five airstrikes on Ukrainian command posts and temporary bases in the Kupyansk area, Sergey Zybinsky, spokesman for Battlegroup Center, told TASS.

"The crews of Su-34 fighter bombers carried out five airstrikes on the command and observation posts and temporary bases of the 41st and 43rd mechanized brigades near the Stepovaya Novosyolovka and Petropavlovka settlements in the Kupyansk area," he specified.

The spokesman added that the enemy had lost four mortar crews, a Strela-10 missile system, a D-20 artillery gun and an unmanned aerial vehicle.