MOSCOW, February 26./TASS/. Micronesia has sent a note on severing diplomatic relations with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday

"The West has answered an appeal of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky for effective aid: the Federated States of Micronesia sent a note on the termination of diplomatic relations with Russia," she blogged.

According to Zakharova, the US wants to use Micronesia "to protect neo-Nazism in Ukraine" and "support the Nazi regime in Kiev". She also stressed that the US and Ukraine make up the core of the opposition to antifascist initiatives in the United Nations.

Russia and Micronesia established diplomatic relations in March 1999.