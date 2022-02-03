Putin calls Russian-Chinese relations "a model of efficiency, responsibility"

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented level and become a model of efficiency, responsibility and aspiration for the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for the Chinese news agency Xinhua. The article was published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

The Russian leader stressed that Russia and China are "close neighbors bound by centuries-old traditions of friendship and trust."

"We highly appreciate that Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, entering a new era, have reached an unprecedented level and have become a model of efficiency, responsibility, and aspiration for the future," Putin said.

He recalled that the basic principles and guidelines for joint work were defined by our countries in the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the twentieth anniversary of which we celebrated last year.

These are, first and foremost, equality, consideration of one another's interests, freedom from political and ideological circumstances, as well as from the vestiges of the past," Putin stressed.

"These are the principles we are consistently building on year after year in the spirit of continuity to deepen our political dialogue. Despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are striving to dynamically build the capacity of economic partnerships and expand humanitarian exchanges," the Russian leader wrote.

Mutually beneficial cooperation

Putin drew attention to "a mutually beneficial energy alliance" which is being formed between the two countries.

"Along with long-term supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to China, we have plans to implement a number of large-scale joint projects. The construction of four new power units at Chinese nuclear power plants with the participation of Rosatom State Corporation launched last year is one of them. All this significantly strengthens the energy security of China and the Asia region as a whole," Putin wrote.

According to him, there is "an array of opportunities in the development of partnerships in information and communication technologies, medicine, space exploration, including the use of national navigation systems and the International Lunar Research Station project."

"A serious impetus to strengthening bilateral ties was given by the cross Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation in 2020-2021," the Russian leader stressed.

Publication ahead of visit to Beijing

In addition, Putin’s interview with the China Media Group, in which the head of state answered questions concerning Russian-Chinese relations and the upcoming Olympic Games, was also posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin will visit Beijing on February 4 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that the two countries’ leaders were expected to adopt a joint statement on international relations and sustainable global development.