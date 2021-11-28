MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia has registered 33,548 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,570,373 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.35%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,072 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, 2,046 - in the Moscow Region, 974 - in the Samara Region, 754 - in the Voronezh Region, and 719 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,029,507 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,224, compared to 1,239 the day before. In all, 272,755 patients died of the infection, the crisis center told.

According to the center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.85%.

Over the past 24 hours, 68 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 61 - in the Moscow Region, 44 - in the Krasnodar Region, and 35 fatalities - in the Volgograd and the Stavropol Regions.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 30,646. In all, 8,268,111 patients have recovered, the center told.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 86.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,842 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,480 - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 1,082 - in St. Petersburg, 989 - in the Samara Region, and 846 - in the Krasnodar Region.

Situation in Moscow

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,086 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,430 a day before to 1,940,495, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.16%, the latest data show.

Ninety-five coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-six a day before, with fatalities totaling 34,012 in the Russian capital (1.75% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 4,138 in Moscow in the past 24 hours to 1,764,835. Currently, 141,648 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.