{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump meets Kim on N. Korean soil and NATO, Russia brace for post-INF world

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 1
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un AP Photo/Susan Walsh
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

 

Kommersant: Trump, Kim hold surprise summit on border between two Koreas

US President Donald Trump made history twice on Sunday: he became the first US president, who has visited North Korea, and he took part in the first trilateral US-North Korea-South Korea summit, although it lasted for just a couple of minutes. Apart from that, the third Trump-Kim meeting, far from having any historic outcomes, ended up only with the sides agreeing on setting up a working group to break the deadlock, Kommersant writes. Trump convened the US-North Korean summit within 24 hours, informing Kim about his wish to meet on Twitter.

Read also
Trump, Kim meet on border between two Koreas

The two leaders’ meeting in the demilitarized zone was as symbolic as the exchange of letters, Kommersant writes. "Donald Trump has shown that he can meet with Kim Jong-un just upon one call and he is not in a dire need for mediators, which Moon Jae-in and Xi Jinping hoped to become," expert of South Korea’s ASAN Institute for Policy Studies Go Myong-Hyn told the paper. "Maintaining personal relations with Donald Trump remains a major task for Kim Jong-un." These meetings can happen again, but this may negatively affect the reputation of the North Korean leader, who shows that the US president can freely take advantage of his time, the expert noted.

Speaking about the lack of progress on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, experts interviewed by Kommersant said that over the past 18 months, North Korea has strengthened its ties with China, and this opened up new opportunities for Pyongyang. On June 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid the first state visit to North Korea, vowing support for his neighbor. "Thanks to this step, North Korea and China are enhancing their negotiating positions with the US," Andrey Lankov, an expert at Seoul's Kookmin University, said. Beijing has shown that trade war needs to be brought to an end, otherwise no pressure on North Korea will work. Pyongyang is demonstrating that it is not cornered and is not rushing to meet all of Washington’s disarmament demands.

 

Izvestia: Russia, NATO may sign ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ to halt further escalation

This week, the NATO-Russia Council’s meeting is due to be convened. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Izvestia that the talks would be held with ambassadors from Russia and the alliance’s member-states. The Russian mission has confirmed that the talks would take place on July 5. The situation around the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which will finally cease to exist on August 2, will be in the spotlight at the meeting. According to experts interviewed by the paper in Moscow, the upcoming talks won’t reverse the course. However, Russia believes that this is not a reason to roll back dialogue.

Read also
NATO tells Russia it is interested in de-escalation, says senior diplomat

Stoltenberg is hoping for a candid discussion with Russia on the INF Treaty. However, at his briefings he said that the alliance was preparing for a world without the INF, hinting that the entire discussion would be reduced to just declaring each others’ positions.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, basically, the sides would not talk about the implementation of the treaty, but would rather focus on the future of international security after its collapse. On June 26, Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, endorsed a bill on suspending Russia’s participation in the INF. Under the document, it’s up to the president to decide on resuming the arms control deal's implementation. Meanwhile, Russia is not planning to scrap dialogue with NATO, while the alliance is not seeking to stop contacts with Moscow. "We have approved the respective bill, and that’s why I don’t think that Russia’s position will be changed," Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov told the paper. However, Russia and NATO could sign "a gentleman’s agreement, preventing further escalation," he noted. "Perhaps, we will manage to draw up a new multilateral agreement on short-and intermediate-range missiles and other types of armaments," the senator said, noting that amid the lack of an official treaty the parties would have to watch closely how the commitments on the non-deployment of missiles are honored.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: G20 summit proves effective

The G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka has shown that a compromise on many challenging global political issues is within reach. Besides the key points of the final statement adopted by its members, and bilateral meetings confirming the importance of this negotiating platform were crucial. To a great extent, US President Donald Trump set the tone and his enthusiastic contacts were more proof that the 2020 US presidential race is heating up. It is not ruled out that the next six months will see promising global deals with "fantastic results," Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The G20 leaders’ communique is mostly important due to the trends, which will dominate global politics in the coming months, the paper says. The document is devoted to the World Trade Organization’s reform, climate change, combating terrorism over the Internet, as well as digitalization and artificial intelligence. The economic part is especially interesting because the G20 leaders have agreed to reject refugee asylum requests to those who fled their countries on corruption charges. It took Japan a great deal of effort to bring global leaders’ positions closer, but the sides failed to solve some differences and the final document said that. Different climate views almost turned into a key threat for adopting the communique. Finally, the positions of the US and other participants were written down in different provisions.

Read also
On its way: Trump awaits official invitation to Moscow for Victory Day, says Kremlin

At the G20, "trade enemies", US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on delaying the introduction of new tariffs, the paper says. Washington pledged to soften sanctions against Chinese tech giant Huawei. This looks like a concession, but in the long-term perspective, this may undermine China’s position as a global manufacturer. For Beijing, the Osaka meeting has brought short-term success, but it has not rolled back the Trump-imposed trade barriers.

One of outcomes of Trump’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin is that he may become a guest at the coming festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory. The meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of the summit was held in a friendly atmosphere and Trump said he saw fantastic trade potential with Russia.

Commenting on the summit, Dmitry Trenin, Director of the Moscow Carnegie Center, said the G20 has been divided into a series of bilateral meetings and that’s why it is difficult to really call it the Group of Twenty. "In fact, the entire focus was made on Trump’s talks, first and foremost, with Xi and other leaders, including Putin. I believe that Trump, who is not very interested in a multilateral format, takes advantage of these meetings first for the PR and second, for promoting his long-term goals. His aim is to get concessions from China. He also has a goal to mend ties with Russia, and he sees no fundamental problems here. Trump is persistently pursuing his goal. And his other task, which he is also fulfilling, is to achieve a deal with North Korea, which not one of his predecessors had ever reached," he pointed out.

 

Vedomosti: Moscow, Saudis agree on extending OPEC+ deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the June 29 meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman that the sides had agreed on extending the so-called OPEC+ deal. Russia, OPEC and some other non-cartel nations decided to limit oil production late in 2016. Last year, they slightly increased oil output and another extension of the deal means keeping production at the current level, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
OPEC+ to take into account trade wars when determining 2019 production levels

The terms, under which OPEC countries will have to cut output by 800,000 barrels per day compared with October 2018, with Russia’s share of 230,000 barrels a day, won’t be changed. The only intrigue is the timeframe of the extended agreements, the paper says. According to Putin, this may be six or nine months. The current oil output cut deal expires on July 1. The official meeting of OPEC+ energy ministers will be held in Vienna on July 1-2. The parties will decide there whether the deal will be in force until January or April 2020.

The decision to extend the deal after June will support the oil market, and so far, it has enabled Russia to boost budget revenues by 7 trillion rubles ($111.2 bln), Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev told the paper. "Strategic partnership in the OPEC+ framework has stabilized oil markets and it allows cutting and boosting production depending on market conditions, and this contributes to predictability," he explained.

Meanwhile, extending the deal under the current conditions may result in a strong surplus, especially given the global economic slowdown, Corporations Department Director at Fitch Dmitry Marinchenko noted. Six or nine months will be a reasonable timeframe given that the situation will change rapidly, he predicted.

 

Izvestia: G20 summit maps show Kuril Islands as Japanese territory

In an official video at the G20 summit in Osaka, the Southern Kuril Islands were depicted as Japan’s territory. This lapse could be attributed to the fact that Japan hosted the summit for the first time. However, this map was also shown at all Osaka summit’s platforms, on its website and on the Japanese prime minister’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Izvestia writes citing a Russian diplomatic source saying that Japan has always depicted the Southern Kuril Islands as its territory on all maps because "this is in line with its laws." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly voiced its discontent over that detail but to no avail and now, its position is reduced to this: "Japan can draw whatever it wants, but the islands are ours."

Depicting the South Kuril Islands as Japan’s territory on maps at the G20 summit was a rather "clumsy gesture," Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Konstantin Kosachev told the paper. "As for the organizers, I believe it is very wrong to bring internal disputes between Russia and Japan to such an international event as the G20. It’s like ‘washing one’s dirty linen in public,’" the senator said. "I haven’t seen this video clip yet, but we need to look at it before voicing a note of protest to the official Tokyo."

Japan is not alone in confusing its desire for reality on its maps, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission for Information Policy Alexei Pushkov said, noting that Kiev is still showing Crimea as Ukrainian territory on its maps. Russia should not shut its eyes to this, but it’s senseless to turn this into a mountain out of a molehill, he said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russia wraps up large-scale military drills involving 150,000 troops
The large-scale military drills were held at more than 35 practice ranges in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, south Russia, in Buryatia in East Siberia and in the Caspian Sea
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to get 76 Su-57 fighter jets
Fighter jets will be supplied by 2028
Read more
Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Read more
Trump, Kim meet on border between two Koreas
The two leaders shook hands while being on the different sides of the demarcation line
Read more
World leaders pose for summit success, as G20 focuses on global economic issues
G20 summit in Japan's Osaka gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment
Read more
Missile strike kills at least four Syrians, 21 wounded - SANA
A child was among the victims
Read more
Putin arrives in Minsk to attend European Games closing ceremony
The Russian president was invited to take part in the ceremony on June 25 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Death toll from flood in Irkutsk region rises to five people - source
Several are reported missing
Read more
Putin invites Abe to visit Vladivostok
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 4-6
Read more
Russia features Ladoga jam-proof communications system at Army-2019 forum
The Ladoga provides for continuous data transmission to distances of up to 3,000 km while automatically switching to the optimal group of operational frequencies
Read more
Russian government, oil producers have common position on OPEC+ deal — energy minister
Read more
Guaido says OAS' call for new elections in Venezuela "victory of democracy"
On Friday, the Organization of American States adopted a declaration that "supports restoration of democracy in Venezuela by peaceful means"
Read more
Irkutsk's flood-stricken population receiving financial aid, says governor
Region’s governor Sergey Levchenko said that on Sunday those afflicted will receive 10,000 rubles (158$)
Read more
Russian Duma member says Georgia "supports extremists" when banning him entry
Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia told a briefing earlier that the Georgian authorities will not allow Russian State Duma member Sergey Gavrilov to enter the country if he decides to visit
Read more
Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Read more
Turkish observation post in Idlib shelled again - Defense Ministry
Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that the shelling stopped after "Russia’s immediate action"
Read more
Over 2,000 homes flooded in southeast Siberia’s Irkutsk
16 stretches of car roads and 13 bridges were flooded
Read more
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Read more
Russian Navy monitoring US Carney destroyer in Black Sea - Defense Ministry
According to the Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet started watching the destroyer shortly after it entered the waters of the Black Sea at 19:20 Moscow Time on June 29
Read more
Russian energy chief says Druzhba contaminated oil crisis solved
"Russia has been supplying high-quality oil for a long time, Alexander Novak stated
Read more
Putin to hold another meeting on flood in Irkutsk Region on July 3
Russian President also underlined that the scale of destruction is huge
Read more
Russia offers world’s first hydrofoil cruise missile gunboat
The new Project 133RA gunboat has been named the Antares RA while Club missiles have been chosen as its main armament, the chief executive said
Read more
No delays in delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Read more
Russia to create long-range glide shell for paratroopers’ self-propelled artillery gun
The work on the Glissada shell should use the potential accumulated in the process of developing new munitions for the advanced 152mm self-propelled artillery system Koalitsiya
Read more
NATO tells Russia it is interested in de-escalation, says senior diplomat
Russia plans to discuss military buildup at NATO-Russia Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Putin thanks Egypt’s president for helping to arrange Russia-Africa summit
The Russian president pointed to el-Sisi’s performance as a co-chair of the Russia-Africa summit
Read more
Russian, US military hold mutual inspections under New START treaty
Russian specialists also held two inspections in Turkey and Romania in accordance with the Vienna Document of the OSCE
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
This week in photos: The Neva’s Scarlet Sails, Trump greets Putin, and Johnson’s pork chop
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Over 400 people evacuated by boats and helicopters from flood-stricken Irkutsk region
Reports said that water rose by 12 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven meters, after torrential rains hit the area
Read more
Putin congratulates Abe on successful G20 summit in Osaka
Earlier in the day, Russian President told that he was satisfied with the results of the G20 summit despite previous skepticism
Read more
On its way: Trump awaits official invitation to Moscow for Victory Day, says Kremlin
The official invitation will be sent in the coming days, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russian S-400 systems to be delivered to Turkey within 10 days, says Erdogan
Turkish President was also certain that Ankara would be able to resolve disagreements with the US caused by the S-400 deal
Read more
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Read more
US president crosses North Korea’s border for the first time in history
Trump has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone
Read more
Putin, May privately discuss Skripals’ case
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that May "had received all the necessary answers from the Russian President" to her questions
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Anti-Iranian sanctions not discussed at meeting on nuclear deal — Russian senior diplomat
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) met on Friday in Vienna ahead of the expiration date of the 60-day deadline set by Tehran for other parties to the deal
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of missiles for Iskander-M launchers
The top brass also signed a contract on the manufacture and delivery of remote-controlled mine-laying engineering vehicles
Read more
Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka
The two leaders discussed Syria, Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela
Read more
Putin visits flood-stricken Irkutsk Region
The head of state arrived late at night in the region, which is suffering from a natural disaster, on the way from Japan, where the G20 summit ended
Read more
Russia developing new lightweight floating tank
The floating tank will be based on the Sprut-SDM1 platform
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Japan to invest about $3 bln in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project - Putin
The Russian leader noted that energy remains the main area of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Japan
Read more
Putin invites Macron to take part in celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII
Putin and Macron met at the Russian leader’s residence at the G20 summit
Read more
Preparations for Normandy format meeting between ministers underway — Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will be held in the "2+2" format, with participation of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany
Read more
G20 summit wraps up in Japan
A joint final statement is expected to be approved soon
Read more