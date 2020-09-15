To Our Common Earth by Mango TV: Chinese Girl Zhao Yating from UNHCR

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To Our Common Earth, a documentary program about young Chinese in international NGOs by Mango TV was released recently, telling stories of many Chinese youngsters active around corners of the world.​​​​

Upon the broadcasting of 03 episode, Jordan: Light of Hope in Refugee Camp, the official from UNHCR commended, "The program goes deep into the refugee camp and displays the efforts of young Chinese in international humanitarian aid."

Zhao Yating joined UNHCR in 2019 and was engaged in aiding the refugees systematically ever since. She was educated in Peking University and New York University and was hired as an official in UNDP. This episode followed Zhao Yating and entered the second largest refugee camp in the world: Zaatari refugee camp. Located in Northern Jordan, the refugee camp was close to the gobi desert of Syria. Covering a land of over 20 square kilometers, it is home to about 80,000 Syrian refugees, nearly the size of a city.

In such a city, the allocation of materials, the city planning as well as the survival of refugees are urgent problems. Every refugee family Zhao Yating knows has its problem: no housing, roof leakage, no medicine for sickness... But her work is much more than solving these specific problems. What's more important is to solve the long-term need of local refugees.

Zhao Yating and her colleagues took three months to plan for the granting of materials. What's most in need in winter? How to set the standard for refugee families under budget? Are the materials able to support their daily life for the next months? How to arrange thousands of refugees to get the materials in order?

Each number requires accurate research to make sure the need of refugees are guaranteed without any waste of the fund.

"We ourselves are not in dismay for now, but we try to understand the predicament of others, to see life from the aspect of the weak, and to help them as best as we can. I believe the world will be better," said Zhao Yating.

To Our Common World by Mango TV shows the trip of doing public welfare of many young Chinese. It has emotions and cultural conflicts interwoven in natural and cultural landscapes, and demonstrates the power created by the Chinese NGO workers.