BEIJING, November 16. /TASS/. Russia considers the development of common and clear rules for digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) to be one of its priorities at the 33rd informal meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders to be held in China’s Shenzhen, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in an interview with the Chinese business newspaper 21st Century Business Herald.

"The Russian side expects the meeting in Shenzhen to generate concrete decisions aimed at strengthening regulatory stability in the region. For us, an absolute priority is the development of common, clear rules of the game regarding digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence," he said.

It is essential to ensure that the advances of the scientific and technological revolution do not become a tool for political blackmail or the creation of new forms of inequality in the Asia-Pacific region, Morgulov noted. "Access to cutting-edge technological solutions must be inclusive for all economies of the forum without exception," he stressed.

The 33rd informal APEC leaders’ meeting will take place on November 18-19 in Shenzhen (Guangdong Province, Southern China). The Russian delegation will be led by President Vladimir Putin. In addition to participating in the APEC summit, Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. An agreement has also been reached to hold a trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump.