Russia says harbors no illusions about new international investigations into Bucha

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia calls on international media to continue investigating what happened in Bucha, taking into account the new emerging data, but it has no illusions on the matter, given the UN’s bias, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"How it came to pass that among the civilians of Bucha, allegedly killed by Russian troops on the town streets, there were people who had never lived there, and what happened to them remains to be investigated – and this is what we, the international media community, are calling for," she said at a press conference at TASS, dedicated to the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo·Nazis, which exposes the falsification of the events in the city of Bucha.

"We call on everyone to do this, but seeing that similar investigations have been blocked before at the UN, we harbor no illusions on this matter."