Fact-checkers from all over world investigate Bucha events — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Fact-checkers from all over the world are investigating the Bucha provocation in several directions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The investigation is currently being carried out by fact-checkers around the world across several tracks. And indeed, it is necessary to hold accountable right now those who falsified all of this," she said at a press conference at TASS, dedicated to the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of the events in the city of Bucha.

On March 30, 2022, Russia, as a sign of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from near Kiev, including from the town of Bucha. On March 31, this was confirmed before the cameras by the head of the local administration. A few days later, Western television released footage showing – in contrast to an earlier recording – that bodies of murdered people were allegedly lying in the streets. In Russia, a criminal case was opened into the fact of the provocation, concerning the dissemination of deliberately false information about the Russian army.