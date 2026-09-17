UN chief fails to provide names of Bucha dead despite requests — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has failed to provide lists of those killed in Bucha for nearly five years despite numerous requests from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"For virtually five years that have passed, Russia has repeatedly approached the UN secretary-general, both publicly and in letters. He and his colleagues themselves visited Bucha several times - the crime site, as they call it. We demanded that they provide lists of those whom they supposedly honored there, whose memory they commemorated; what are these names that were mentioned. After all, they were commemorating someone there," she told a TASS press conference presenting a report by the International Public Tribunal on Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis that exposes the falsification of events in Bucha.

"So, in five years, or more than four years, United Nations Secretary-General Mr. Guterres has still been unable to do so," the diplomat pointed out.