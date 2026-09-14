BRICS could serve as platform for normalizing Iran-UAE dialogue, says expert

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. At its recent summit, BRICS once again demonstrated unity and solidarity, as well as its ability to overcome differences through dialogue. The bloc could therefore serve as an additional platform for normalizing relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, Viktoria Panova, Head of the BRICS-Russia Expert Council, said at a TASS news conference.

"We know – and I have a sense that some of our Western colleagues were actually hoping for such an outcome – that the tensions that have emerged and continue to exist between certain BRICS member states could have disrupted the summit itself," she said. "There were even rumors that no final document would be adopted."

Nevertheless, Panova noted, "in defiance of all its detractors, BRICS – as a non-Western rather than an anti-Western structure – demonstrated that it is possible to work together, overcome genuine differences, and pursue a higher goal."

"Of course, we hope that the conflict in West Asia and the Middle East will ultimately be resolved and that we will be able to strengthen relations in all areas between two of our new members, Iran and the United Arab Emirates," Panova said.

"At the same time, this is not BRICS’ task," she added. "Rather, BRICS can provide an additional platform for such efforts. The key point, therefore, is that, contrary to the hopes of its detractors and despite existing geopolitical tensions, BRICS has once again demonstrated unity and the solidarity that characterizes its members."