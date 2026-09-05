Motorcade carrying US negotiators leave Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. A motorcade carrying US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, accompanied by Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, who met them at the airport, has left Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Witkoff and Kushner were always welcome in Russia and that Moscow was pleased to work with them.

US President Donald Trump, in turn, said Washington’s shuttle diplomacy could create conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He told reporters at the White House on Friday that Witkoff and Kushner would embark on another mission to Russia. Trump added that the US had a vision of what peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine could look like.