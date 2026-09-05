US negotiators Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

Their flight landed at 12:52 p.m. Moscow time (9:52 GMT). Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), met Witkoff and Kushner at the airport.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Witkoff and Kushner were always welcome in Russia and that Moscow was pleased to work with them. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the Kremlin would report on Moscow’s consultations with the US negotiators after they take place.