Special US flight crosses Russian border amid expectations of negotiators’ visit

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. A US government plane has crossed the Russian border, entering Russian airspace from Finland, a source in the European Union’s air traffic control services told TASS.

According to earlier reports, US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to visit Moscow and Kiev on September 5-6.

"The US Boeing C-32A special aircraft, en route from Miami International Airport, made a stopover in Helsinki at about 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) and is now continuing its flight after crossing the Russian border," the source said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the Kremlin would report on Moscow’s consultations with the US negotiators after they take place.