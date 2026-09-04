Kremlin briefing covers Ukraine’s missile-making potential, Witkoff-Kushner visit

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's briefing on Friday covered, among other things, plans to establish the production of long-range missiles in Ukraine, the timing of the visit by US emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia, and Germany’s anti-Russian moves.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin representative.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the Russian Organizational Committee "Victory" today via videoconference.

- He will also hold an operational meeting remotely with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

- The president’s schedule for today includes a number of non-public events as well.

- On Saturday, Putin will take part in various events marking Moscow’s City Day.

On timing of Witkoff, Kushner’s visit to Russia

- The Kremlin will inform about contacts between the government and Witkoff and Kushner when they take place: "I wouldn’t announce anything, but once these contacts take place, we will inform you."

- Moscow will not hold direct talks with Kiev on ending Ukrainian terrorist attacks ahead of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit: "No, it won’t."

- The US may ask Kiev to stop the terrorist attacks ahead of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Russia: "The Americans will probably demand that the Ukrainians stop their terrorist activity."

On chances of resolving conflict in Ukraine

- Despite Putin’s statement that there is a chance for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, work is still ongoing, and no concrete prerequisites for such an outcome have emerged yet: "There are no concrete prerequisites yet, unfortunately. Work is continuing, and contacts are continuing."

- The goodwill of the Americans, who are ready to continue their mediation efforts, remains; Russia’s readiness "to transition to a peaceful settlement and to a peaceful approach to achieving our goals remains; and the position of the Russian Federation, which was voiced by Putin at the Foreign Ministry two years ago, remains unshakable: This is well known in Kiev, and all of this, of course, gives us grounds to say that such a possibility exists; it cannot be ruled out that it will be possible to achieve a peaceful settlement."

On plans to establish production of long-range missiles in Ukraine

- Russia has heard about plans to establish the production of long-range missiles inside Ukraine and is carefully monitoring and verifying this information: "Regarding the report about plans to establish the production of long-range missiles on Ukrainian territory, we have heard about it; we are carefully monitoring the information, we are verifying it."

- Any military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine will become legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces: "First and foremost, any such facilities on Ukrainian territory will become legitimate targets for our armed forces."

- Manifestations of Ukraine’s militarization, such as plans to deploy long-range missile production facilities on its territory, will turn into a problem for the people: "Such manifestations of Ukraine’s militarization will turn into yet another headache for the Ukrainians themselves."

On Germany’s actions

- Germany is baselessly accusing Russia of being behind the incident involving a drone at Leipzig Airport: "We have taken note of the fact that the accusations against the Russian Federation were made completely without any basis. We categorically reject these accusations and consider them completely baseless, lacking any convincing argumentation."

- "Germany did not take any such actions when those who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines were practically caught red-handed: we didn’t hear a single word directed at Ukraine from the German interior minister. And in this situation, his statements don't move us, to say the least.".