FACTBOX: What to know about Russian Foreign Ministry summoning German charge d’affaires

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned German Charge d’Affaires in Moscow Bernd Finke over anti-Russian actions and statements by German authorities.

Finke left the ministry building after an hour, a TASS correspondent reported.

TASS has compiled key details available so far.

Summons

- The Foreign Ministry said in a Telegram post that it had summoned Finke on September 2.

- The ministry cited anti-Russian actions and statements by the German authorities as the reason.

- The German charge d’affaires spent about an hour at the ministry, according to a TASS correspondent.

Measures announced by Germany

- On September 1, Germany's top diplomat Johann Wadephul said that the German Foreign Ministry had summoned Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev over a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August.

- Germany has decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18.

- Berlin will also terminate the agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and tighten entry controls for Russian citizens.

- Wadephul said that Germany would step up pressure on the so-called shadow fleet and initiate the creation of new European Union sanctions lists targeting Russian citizens.

Russia’s response

- Russia will respond to the closure of its Consulate General in Bonn "as it sees fit." The process will not drag on and "will be very quick," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

- Germany will receive an appropriate response to its decision to close the Russian House in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

- Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev firmly rejected Germany’s accusations of Russian involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, calling them unsubstantiated and absurd.

- He also told the German side that the measures it announced over the incident constituted an unprecedented escalation and would not go unanswered.

- Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar called the Leipzig incident a "dirty provocation" serving the interests of the failed Kiev regime and Europe’s "war party," which he said were seeking at any cost to draw NATO and the European Union into a direct confrontation with Russia.

- Gonchar made the remarks after being summoned to the Belgian Foreign Ministry over the incident, the Russian Embassy said. He also noted that Russia would not fall for the European Union and NATO’s two-faced calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.