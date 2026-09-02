Anti-Russian actions by Germany to draw tough response — MFA

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Germany’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin marks another step toward the final destruction of Russia-Germany relations, and Berlin’s anti-Russian actions will draw a tough response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We view the German government’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin under this fictitious pretext as another step toward the final destruction of the potential of bilateral relations that generations of Russian and German politicians and diplomats have built," the ministry said.

"We emphasized that Berlin has deliberately embarked on an outright provocation aimed at escalating Russian-German relations. The actions of the German authorities will draw a tough response," the ministry added.