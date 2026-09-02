Putin holds meeting with Chinese vice premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese State Council Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian delegation included First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, residential administration deputy head Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Prime Minister and plenipotentiary envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, businessman Oleg Deripaska, and Business Russia Chairman Alexey Repik.

This is their second meeting; Ding Xuexiang previously attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2025. Tomorrow, he will join the Russian president at an Eastern Economic Forum plenary session.

Ding Xuexiang serves as chairman of the Chinese side of the intergovernmental bilateral commissions on investment and energy cooperation. During the forum, he will hold regular meetings of these two commissions with his Russian counterparts, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. He will also participate in the 8th Russia-China Energy Business Forum, held alongside the EEF in Vladivostok.