Russian Foreign Ministry summons German charge d’affaires — MFA

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summonned German Charge d’Affaires in Moscow Bernd Finke over anti-Russian actions and statements by German authorities, the ministry said.

"On September 2, German Charge d’Affaires in Moscow B. Finke was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over yesterday’s anti-Russian actions and statements by the German authorities," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

On Tuesday, the German government officially accused Russia of being behind last month's drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. It has decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18. In addition, it will terminate the agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and tighten entry controls for Russian citizens.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, speaking to reporters, said that Germany has now chosen a path of escalation that does not preclude any decisions in the diplomatic sphere. He was commenting on the possibility of downgrading diplomatic relations.