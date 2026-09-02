Putin meets with Mongolian prime minister on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a TASS correspondent reports.

The Russian leader is accompanied by a representative delegation, which includes Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

The talks focus on strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia and the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. They prioritize expanding trade and economic cooperation and advancing promising projects in the energy, transport and infrastructure sectors, among others.

"This is the sixth Mongolian delegation led by the country’s president or prime minister to ever make a trip to the EEF. Uchral is making his first visit to Russia as Mongolian Prime Minister. In February, he visited Moscow for consultations with the speakers of the Russian Federal Assembly chambers while serving as chairman of Mongolia’s State Great Hural (parliament)," Kremlin materials prepared for the meeting said.

The materials noted that partnership with Mongolia is currently among the priorities of Russia's foreign policy in Asia. Contacts between the two countries' prime ministers, interparliamentary cooperation and interaction between ministries and agencies are developing. Mongolian representatives regularly take part in the Eastern Economic Forum and St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Russian regions such as Buryatia, Trans-Baikal, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Tuva are actively developing ties with Mongolia.

Russia and Mongolia maintain active cooperation at international forums, holding meetings on the sidelines of multilateral events, including through the United Nations, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The two countries' foreign ministries also hold regular consultations.