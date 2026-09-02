Zaporozhye NPP ready to welcome IAEA head, show him Ukrainian attacks aftermath — facility

MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is ready at any moment to welcome International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and show him the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks, the facility’s communications director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The Zaporozhye NPP is ready at any moment to welcome Grossi and show him the aftermath of the attacks, as well as provide information about the current situation at the plant. The main condition for such a visit is ensuring the safety of all participants," Yashina said.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev announced earlier on Wednesday that a meeting with Grossi is scheduled for September 14. The sides will discuss restoring power to the Zaporozhye NPP, replenishing diesel fuel supplies, and reducing military tensions around the plant. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Kiev had derailed Grossi’s visit to the plant, which had been scheduled for August 20-21. Moscow provided security guarantees for Grossi, but Kiev said it could not ensure his safety.