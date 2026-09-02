Russia-Mongolia relations reach comprehensive partnership level — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The traditionally friendly, good-neighborly relations between our countries have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. We have a long-standing tradition of friendship, a special relationship, without any exaggeration," he said.

Putin recalled that the two countries have maintained diplomatic relations for 105 years.

"Our interstate ties are cemented, in the full sense of the word, by the blood of our ancestors. They fought together for the freedom and independence of Mongolia during the Great Patriotic War at Khalkhin Gol," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that today, more than 70 Russian regions maintain regular relations with their Mongolian partners, and this cooperation covers a wide range of areas, including economics, culture, education, and sports.