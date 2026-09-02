MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s former Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov’s offer to help the West build a drone army in exchange for Patriot systems is nothing more than a publicity stunt, Viktor Yemelyanenko, chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"In an interview with Western media, Fyodorov stated that he is ready to help the US create a drone army - especially in exchange for Patriot systems - so that they (Ukraine) can survive this winter. Such statements are nothing more than a ploy to win public favor. The more absurd the pretext for extracting weapons and money from the war’s sponsors, the better. But anti-missile systems won’t help them survive the winter," Yemelyanenko said.

The lawmaker noted that all these statements and Fyodorov’s PR stunts are part of a scenario designed by Western handlers, which involves replacing the leaders of the Kiev regime with individuals favorable to the West.

"His feigned concern for the country - whose regime has practically driven him out of Ukrainian politics and deprived him of the opportunity to enrich himself through corruption schemes - portrays Fyodorov as a hero in the eyes of the electorate. But he hasn’t explained how Patriot systems will replace electricity or fuel for Ukraine," Yemelyanenko emphasized.

On June 30, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov stated in an interview with the Financial Times that he would be happy to help the US "build an army of drones" in exchange for American supplies of Patriot missile interceptors to help Ukraine in coming months. He is also seeking to obtain the support of American investors for a venture capital fund focused on defense technologies.