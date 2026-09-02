Russian-Chinese relations reach unprecedented level — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing are at an unprecedented level in their history, according to Kremlin materials prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming meeting with Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a TASS correspondent reports.

"Russian-Chinese relations as a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era are at an unprecedented level in their history," the briefing note said.

It emphasized that cooperation between the two countries does not depend on political conditions. "Moscow and Beijing view each other as priority partners and consistently uphold the principles of mutual respect, equality, trusting dialogue and firm mutual support on issues affecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and other vital interests of the two sides," the Kremlin stressed.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok on September 1-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.