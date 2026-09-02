Russian parliamentary election results to be finalized by October 5 — election official

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will finalize the results of the upcoming State Duma (lower house of parliament) elections no later than October 5, CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolay Bulayev said.

"The Russian Central Election Commission <...> is going to establish the overall results of the State Duma elections no later than in two weeks, that is, no later than October 5," he said.

Bulyaev explained that, in accordance with the law, the CEC would determine the election outcome in the nationwide constituency based on protocols from district election commissions, the overseas territorial election commission and the territorial election commission in Kazakhstan’s city of Baikonur, which hosts the Russian-leased space facility.

After that, the overall election results will be established based on the CEC protocol and decision on the election outcome in the nationwide constituency, as well as protocols and decisions from district election commissions on election outcomes in single-mandate constituencies.