MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that Germany deserves a direct strike against all facilities producing military equipment for Ukraine, and possibly against other locations in Berlin as well.

"Berlin has accused Russia of an unproven attack on Leipzig Airport. Given the neo-Nazi and rabidly Russophobic policy of the current German leadership, a fabricated act of sabotage is the weakest form of punishment for their sins. They deserve a direct strike on all German military equipment production facilities for the Banderite clique. Quite possibly on some other locations in Berlin as well," Medvedev wrote on his Max channel.

Medvedev also described Vladimir Zelensky’s threats against civil aviation in Russian airspace as an attempt by the "Banderite regime" to engage in state terrorism. He argued that negotiations with terrorists were impossible and called for retaliatory measures in response to their actions.

"Every terror has sponsors. At the moment, these are the heads of Western countries, primarily European ones," Medvedev added.