Medvedev describes European leaders as sponsors of Kiev regime’s terrorism

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has described the leaders of European countries as sponsors of the Kiev regime’s terrorism amid allegations of Moscow’s involvement in an attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport.

"Berlin has accused Russia of an unproven attack on Leipzig Airport. Given the neo-Nazi, fiercely Russophobic course pursued by Germany's current leadership, this fabricated act of sabotage is the mildest form of punishment for their sins," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that Ukraine’s threats against civil aviation in Russia were a move toward state terrorism backed by Europe.