MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have destroyed Ukrainian 87 hexacopters, three self-propelled artillery weapons, and 63 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down 63 fixed-wing UAVs, 87 heavy combat hexacopters, and three enemy loitering munitions. Over the past 24 hours, combined arms units of the Battlegroup West, including crews of unmanned systems forces, eliminated over 180 enemy personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a NATO-manufactured Boxer armored personnel carrier, 19 motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, Bogdan and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery weapons, a mortar, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the officer said.

Bigma added that over the past 24 hours, the group’s service members also identified and destroyed 59 Ukrainian UAV control centers, two Starlink satellite communication stations, a motorcycle, 32 ground robotic systems, and a field ammunition depot.