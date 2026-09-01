Russia ready for dialogue on Arctic with all countries on pragmatic basis — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The number of countries interested in cooperation with Russia in the Arctic is steadily growing, while Moscow remains ready for dialogue with all partners that pursue a constructive and pragmatic approach, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs, said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia is ready for dialogue with all those who demonstrate a constructive and pragmatic approach to finding diplomatic solutions to all issues arising in the region," he said during a session on international cooperation, strategic dialogue and joint projects in the Arctic.

"In this regard, we see that the number of those willing to interact with us in the high latitudes is steadily growing," Maslennikov added.

He said the most effective dialogue on Arctic issues was currently developing between Russia, China and India.

"China and India not only declare their readiness to work in the Arctic, but also possess significant resources to implement joint initiatives," Maslennikov said.

He added that Belarus and other CIS countries could become involved in Arctic cooperation in the future, while noting interest from South Korea and Singapore.

According to Maslennikov, one of the most promising areas of practical cooperation is the joint development of the Arctic’s transport and logistics potential.

"Our colleagues are showing growing interest in joint efforts to unlock the transport and logistics potential of the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the event’s general information partner.