LUGANSK, September 1. /TASS/. More than 50 Russian residents, including seven children, were killed in Ukrainian attacks over the past week, and over 330 people, including 38 minors, were injured, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 383 civilians were affected by attacks from Nazi Ukrainians, of them 330 citizens, including 38 minors, were injured and 53 people, including seven children, were killed. <…> The largest number of civilians affected by Kiev’s attacks were reported in the Kherson and Lugansk Regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye Region," he specified.

As many as 340 people, or 88% of those affected, suffered wounds from enemy drone attacks, Miroshnik added.

Over the past week, Ukrainian troops planted mines inside Russia, using drones, the diplomat said. According to him, Ukrainian troops fired almost 8,400 munitions against Russian regions over the past week, targeting non-military facilities and civilians with drone, missile and artillery fire.