Ukraine attacks populated areas of DPR 11 times in 24 hours

DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has attacked settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic 11 times during the day wounding one civilian, the department for documenting war crimes of Ukraine at the administration of the head and government of the DPR said.

"11 facts of armed attacks by the AFU (armed formations of Ukraine - TASS) were registered, information was received about the injury of one civilian. Besides, there is information that four civilians were injured on June 13 and 28 and on August 19 and 26," it said in a statement.

Two residential buildings, a minibus, and two civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.