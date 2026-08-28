Russian embassy accuses Netherlands of trying to steal Russia’s frozen assets

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the Netherlands has accused the Hague of trying to seize Russia’s illegally frozen assets as it warned about response measures.

"The Hague once again is trying to steal the illegally frozen Russian assets in Europe. This will undermine confidence in the banking sector, since this is a government-authorized robbery," the embassy wrote on X.

The embassy warned that Russia will not just sit back and do nothing, adding that its response will carry heavy consequences for the Netherlands should it continue to try to steal Russian assets.

The Financial Times wrote on Thursday, citing sources, that a number of European countries are afraid that the European Union’s financial assistance to Kiev may not be enough and will once again try to insist on the seizure of Russia’s immobilized assets. Among these countries, according to the newspaper, are Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden.