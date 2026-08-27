Russian deputy foreign minister discusses Middle East with Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko on Thursday discussed with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali the current situation in the Middle East region, with a particular focus on the situation with navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Russian deputy foreign minister received the Iranian diplomat at his request. According to the ministry, the parties discussed the situation in the Middle East, which has become more complicated as a result of Washington's unprovoked attack on Iran.

"In particular, the sides exchanged views on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, taking into account the Iran-Oman agreement on the regime of navigation through this strategically important waterway," the statement reads.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz. On August 2, Trump announced that the US and Iran would begin negotiations on a peace deal.